Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Barnes Group worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after acquiring an additional 736,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6,662.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 618,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,707 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barnes Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

B opened at $50.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

