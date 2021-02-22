Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Medifast worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $268.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day moving average of $187.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

