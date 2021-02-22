Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

