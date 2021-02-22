Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.