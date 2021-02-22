Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 137,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

