Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,395 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDRX. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

