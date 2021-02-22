Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Plexus worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Plexus by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $83.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

