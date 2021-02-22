Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 16,731 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of CVB Financial worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

