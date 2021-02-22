Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,039 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Albany International worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $79.80 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

