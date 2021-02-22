Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,421 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of BioTelemetry worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $1,560,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEAT. Colliers Securities cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.