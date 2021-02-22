Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,384 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Onto Innovation worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,180 shares of company stock worth $12,888,716 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.