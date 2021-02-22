Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,637 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Energizer worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

