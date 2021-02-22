Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,789 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $280,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,441 shares of company stock worth $1,093,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

