Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $87.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

