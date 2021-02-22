Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as high as $90.08 and last traded at $89.99, with a volume of 5802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.91.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.16.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,792 shares of company stock worth $1,685,864 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

