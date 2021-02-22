Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Textmunication Holdgings Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHD) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 37,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 29,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Textmunication Holdgings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textmunication Holdgings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.