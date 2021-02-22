The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. The a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

