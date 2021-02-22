The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Trading 5.9% Higher

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 481,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 461,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

