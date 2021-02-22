The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of The Allstate worth $21,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $124.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

