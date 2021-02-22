The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.77 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Berkeley Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $4.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

