The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Reduced by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.97. The company had a trading volume of 418,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829,959. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.82. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $321.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.