The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Wolfe Research

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

SCHW stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. 41,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,999,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $668,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock worth $88,310,828 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

