The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $52.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $57.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

