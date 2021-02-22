The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.14). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

