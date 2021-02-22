The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 1,168.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $187.05 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.24.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

