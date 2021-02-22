The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $15.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NYSE GE opened at $12.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 77,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

