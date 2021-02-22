The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

Shares of GS stock opened at $315.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $316.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

