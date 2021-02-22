The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. Vinci has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

