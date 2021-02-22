The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $1.73 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00003474 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $987.56 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.28 or 0.00699021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.07 or 0.04225022 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

