The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.73

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 19340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $73,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,309. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.