The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $279.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

