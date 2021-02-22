The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of The Kraft Heinz worth $32,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

