The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading 6.7% Higher

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.36. 12,057,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 10,357,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.81.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.