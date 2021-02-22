The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.06. 250,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 184,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

