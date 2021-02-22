The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is Aperture Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,393 shares during the quarter. The New York Times makes up about 2.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The New York Times worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The New York Times by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The New York Times by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The New York Times by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,882. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

