The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $118,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.16. The company had a trading volume of 164,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $313.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

