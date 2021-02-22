The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $164.12

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.12 and last traded at $154.54, with a volume of 90163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.54.
Several research firms recently commented on PRSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.
The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)
The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
