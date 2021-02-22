The Sandbox Trading 21% Higher This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $197.34 million and approximately $166.62 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021762 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,256,277 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.