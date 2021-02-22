The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $233.57 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMG. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

