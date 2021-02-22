The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,627,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 969,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

