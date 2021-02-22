The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.02

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.02 and last traded at $192.94, with a volume of 1111653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.65.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

The company has a market cap of $348.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

