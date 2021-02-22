The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,692,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,215,100 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up about 7.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of The Williams Companies worth $194,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,556,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,315,000 after acquiring an additional 809,755 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 252,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $22.80 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

