The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,285 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 483.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE:WMB opened at $22.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.