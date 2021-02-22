The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Williams Companies updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.99-1.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,993,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

