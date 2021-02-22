THEKEY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $267,692.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $267,692.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.