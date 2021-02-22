Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.25

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 999524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.23 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.