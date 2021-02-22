THETA (THETA) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One THETA token can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00006030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $180.11 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.19 or 0.00746069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00058723 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00037629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.85 or 0.04297986 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.