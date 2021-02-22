Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 57,327 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,327 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.75% of Sealed Air worth $53,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,260,000 after buying an additional 143,050 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,209,000 after buying an additional 93,731 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Sealed Air by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 720,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $31,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

