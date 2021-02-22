Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 13,560 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.21% of The Allstate worth $71,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $124.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.