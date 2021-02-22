Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 262,985 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,985 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.17% of eBay worth $59,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in eBay by 17.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,063 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in eBay by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,426 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,753 shares of company stock worth $994,948. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

